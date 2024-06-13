Animal Foundation 'past critical capacity' with 853 dogs; 38 taken in from same home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Animal Foundation issued an urgent call for help from the community after the shelter took in 338 animals in two days.

Thirty-eight of those animals were taken in "from just one home" on Wednesday night, a shelter spokesperson posted on social media, including a nursing mom with four puppies and four pregnant dogs.

The 338 additional dogs brings the shelter's total animals in their care to 853, which it says is "past critical capacity."

"We desperately need adopters, fosters, and rescue transfers to help us manage our population and ensure the well-being of our animals and staff," The Animal Foundation stated. "When there are this many dogs so close together, we are at a higher risk of infectious disease."

Community members are urged to help by fostering or adopting any of 249 dogs the shelter says are able to go to new homes as early as Thursday.

There will be an emergency foster event Friday, June 14 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those who wish to foster a pet are asked to fill out a foster application before arriving at the shelter.

Volunteer animal fosters are asked to care for a medium or large dog for two to four weeks. "We provide everything you need, and fostering is FREE!" the shelter stated.

"If you fall in love with your foster dog, we will waive the adoption fee and process the adoption paperwork remotely," The Animal Foundation writes.

"This is an urgent situation, Las Vegas, and we desperately need your help," the shelter spokesperson added.