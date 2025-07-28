Clark County microchipping deadline nears as officials address shelter overcrowding

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Clark County’s pet microchipping mandate approaches its Aug. 4 deadline, local officials and animal advocates are urging residents to take action — not just to comply with the law, but to help reduce strain on the region’s overcrowded shelter system.

The ordinance, approved by the County Commission in February, requires all dogs and cats over four months old to be microchipped if they remain in the county for more than 30 days. Although there are no direct fines for noncompliance, pet owners whose animals are found without chips could face citations and associated fees.

Blake Hawk, community support manager at the Nevada SPCA, said the policy is designed to keep pets out of shelters in the first place.

“The overall goal is to increase what we call return to owners,” Hawk said. “So if your animal is lost, they can scan the chip and bring your animal right back to you instead of going to the shelter.”

The push comes amid a rise in stray and surrendered animals. At a public meeting in June 2025, The Animal Foundation reported an 18% year-over-year increase in animal intakes compared to 2024 — marking the highest intake numbers in seven years.

To support the ordinance, the county partnered with three local animal welfare groups — Nevada SPCA, Hearts Alive Village and Heaven Can Wait Animal Society — to provide $5 microchipping clinics. Hawk emphasized the affordability compared to traditional vet visits.

“Some of your general practices can charge anywhere between $65 to $85 for a chip,” he said. “We’re trying to be a low-cost option for you to be able to get your animal chipped.”

For pet owners like Emilio Zumáeta, who moved to Las Vegas from Argentina, the law feels long overdue.

“Argentina is pretty mandatory to have microchips,” Zumáeta said. “There’s a lot of regulations about pets, so I believe these kinds of rules will really help people here in Nevada.”

Zumáeta got his dog, Max, in Argentina and had him microchipped from the start. While he hasn’t had to rely on it, he said the peace of mind is worth it.

“I need to be careful about his health,” he said. “I need to take care of him in every step of his life.”

Residents can find participating microchip clinics and confirm registration status by visiting the county’s website.