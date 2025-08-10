Waiting 100 days for the perfect home: Meet (and adopt) the Century Club Cats

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — They've waited over 100 days to meet you — and now, their adoption is free!

Meet the Century Club Cats, who have waited patiently for their forever homes. They're not just available for adoption — their adoption fees are getting waived now through August 22.

Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions

“We want to make August the month that every whiskered face finds a loving home. Whether you’re looking for a longtime resident or a lovable misfit, there’s no better time to adopt.” — sVanessa Porter, executive director for Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions

Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions also shared that their "misfit cats" are still available for adoption — and that their adoption fee remains $25!

Interested in adding a furry friend to your family (minus the adoption fees)? Visit Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions at 2675 East Flamingo Road, open Tuesday-Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.