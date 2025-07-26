Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Calling all misfits: 'Misfit' cats in need of adoption

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Calling all misfits!

Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions is redefining the word "misfit" by introducing "quirky... toothless... bobtailed, and... delightfully one-of-a-kind" cats now up for adoption.

These unconventional cats sport autoimmune conditions, FIV, toothlessness, hyperthyroids, and more, making them "wonderfully unique," according to Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions.

The adoption fee for "misfit cats" will be set at just $25 for a limited time, said an organization representative.

All cats are microchipped, vaccinated, and spayed/neutered, the representative shared.

Misfit cats can be found at Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions, located at 2675 East Flamingo Road, Suite 3, open Tuesday-Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

