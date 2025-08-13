'Majority does not favor a change': Las Vegas Arts District noise ordinance remains unchanged after feedback

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There will be no noise ordinance changes in the Las Vegas Arts District, the city announced Wednesday.

We have followed this debate since it was first proposed in early July, and now, city officials said they've listened to community feedback telling them "it's clear the majority does not favor a change."

In a statement to Channel 13, Las Vegas City Councilwoman Olivia Diaz said:

“Based on the feedback we’ve received, the city of Las Vegas is not pursuing a change to the noise ordinance of the 18b Las Vegas Arts District. The city had encouraged input from those who live and work in the area to gauge whether an update to city code was needed. I appreciate all those who took the time to make their opinions known. From the feedback I’ve received, it’s clear the majority does not favor a change. The Arts District is an authentic, home-grown area that we want to ensure remains vibrant and energized for years to come. As part of this, we will continue to have regular communications with the 18b Arts District Board members as well as other members of that community.” — Councilwoman Olivia Diaz

The current noise ordinance in the Arts District allows an exemption for restaurants and bars to make noise outdoors until 10 p.m. from Sunday through Wednesday. The timeframe extends to midnight on Thursdays, and 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The proposed amendment to the ordinance would have changed the noise cutoff time to 11 p.m. all nights.

It's important to note, the ordinance — regardless of changes or not — does not impact civic functions and permitted special events, like First Friday. Those are exempt, and businesses can make noise indoors at any hour.

Business leaders in the area had expressed concerns that such changes would fundamentally alter the identity and economy of the Arts District, which is known for its nightlife and artistic scene.

WATCH | Business owners in the Arts District discuss the impact of the proposed noise ordinance

Companies tailored to residential interests supported the change, such as the new luxury condo complex by Midtown Las Vegas being built in the area. They previously released a statement that reads in part "...Neighborhoods evolve. As more people choose to live here, the City has a responsibility to update infrastructure, safety protocols, and ordinances to reflect new patterns of use. These changes are not about limiting vibrancy, but about preserving balance - ensuring that both local businesses and new residents can thrive together."

