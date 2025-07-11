Some business owners not happy with possible changes to Arts District nightlife

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A change could be coming soon to late nights in the Arts District.

The City of Las Vegas is considering a change to its current noise ordinance, specifically with its exemption of the Arts District from noise timelines.

I broke down what's in place, what those changes might be, and how local business owners are feeling about it.

What are the current rules?

Currently, the exemption listed in the City of Las Vegas' ordinance allows Arts District businesses to bypass noise restrictions, letting them operate normally until 10 p.m. on Sundays through Wednesdays, until midnight on Thursdays, and until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

There are several different definitions of noise listed in the ordinance, including automobile repairs, excavation or even using a television, among others.

The ordinance specifically mentions yelling, shouting, hooting, whistling or singing on the public streets. It also mentions the use or operation for any purpose of a loudspeaker, public address system, or sound amplification device in connection with any radio, phonograph, tape recorder, microphone or similar device.

Anything that could be seen as a disruption to people living in the area could be considered under this ordinance.

So what if it's changed?

If this ordinance is changed, the exemption will be removed, meaning these businesses would not be able to make these noises after 11 p.m., according to the ordinance itself.

Several business owners believe the noise shutoff may even occur at 10 p.m.

That means if the music, singing, or any noise level inside or outside the businesses is too loud to cause a disturbance to the quiet for any nearby residents, then the businesses can face a fine.

How do businesses feel?

Several Arts District business owners tell me it's a decision that could change the whole identity of the area.

“It’ll just become another neighborhood," said Janel Raihl, co-owner Art Wavy with her boyfriend Dave Soto.

Art Wavy is on the second floor of the Arts Factory on the corner of Charleston Boulevard and Main Street.

“Everything from murals outside to sculptural pieces; we’re working on doors that are recycled," said Soto.

They have their studio open to the public at least five days a week through the night showcasing their artwork.

While Art Wavy does not produce too much noise themselves, when they heard about a change to the noise ordinance, they were concerned.

“You’re inhibiting local artists from performing or making a living, but also the businesses that rely on that crowd coming down here.”

Both Raihl and Soto tell me they rely on those crowds greatly. They tell me their hours fluctuate depending on the crowds in the area, saying they spend later nights during First Fridays and any other packed day in the Arts District.

“There’s going to be quite a bit of pushback from the local arts scene, this isn’t going to be an easy fight," Soto said.

I asked Raihl the message the City of Las Vegas is sending the local business owners and anyone who celebrates the arts in Las Vegas if they remove the exemption.

"Well, that we don’t matter," said Raihl.

She says that hurts.

Raihl tells me not only will this impact many local businesses in the Arts District, but also any performer and bars nearby. She believes it will force people away from the area, force businesses to close early and decrease the number of gigs local artists could have due to stricter time constraints.

Why is this happening?

The pending decision on changing the ordinance comes as a new luxury condo complex by Midtown Las Vegas is being built in the Arts District.

The company posted this statement on social media regarding the possible change regarding the ordinance.

"As longtime stakeholders in this community, we care deeply about the continued success of the neighborhood - it's businesses, its residents, and its evolving identity.



Recent changes to the City's noise ordinance have understandably raised concerns among some members of the local business community. While we did express concern about specific late-night noise disruptions, the updated ordinance is the result of a broader City-led effort to adapt to the neighborhood's rapid growth and diversification - especially the significant increase in residential development.



Neighborhoods evolve. As more people choose to live here, the City has a responsibility to update infrastructure, safety protocols, and ordinances to reflect new patterns of use. These changes are not about limiting vibrancy, but about preserving balance - ensuring that both local businesses and new residents can thrive together.



We believe strongly that bringing more residents into the area is the most sustainable way to support small businesses long-term. More neighbors mean more customers, more stability, and a stronger local economy. These updates help ensure that growth remains healthy and inclusive for everyone.



We're committed to continued dialogue with our fellow business owners and with the City. Our shared goal is the same: a dynamic, prosperous neighborhood we're all proud to call home." Midtown Las Vegas Representative

This is not a done deal though. There's still time to reach out to the city to share your thoughts for or against the city's pending decision.

The City of Las Vegas says you have until July 28 at 5 p.m. to guarantee your concern or comment in favor of the change will be seen by the city.

You can send your comments via email, via mail and by completing a survey.