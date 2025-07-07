Business disruptions at center of Arts District noise ordinance proposal debate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As downtown Las Vegas continues to grow, city leaders are asking for community feedback regarding a proposed change to their noise ordinance on the Arts District.

If passed, the amendment would restrict businesses from running live music until 2 a.m. on weekends — which bars and restaurants in the area say would impact their operations.

Midtown, a project involved in residential development in the area that did "express concern about specific late-night noise disruptions," said that the ordinance amendment will help bring in more residents, and therefore more business.

