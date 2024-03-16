Mixed-use development called Midtown ready to break ground in Las Vegas Arts District

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A transformation is coming to the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas. A mixed-use development called Midtown is expected to break ground by fall.

I went out to the area to talk with the developer and a business owner about how this new project could bring new life.

For the past three years, Cindy Lopez has been the creative force behind Cinloco, her jewelry company. While she already has an established location at Container Park downtown, she said she is eager to weave her brand into the transformation of the Arts District.

"There couldn't be a better time to be a small business owner," she told me. "It's very promising. The future is promising."

The Midtown project is spearheaded by the Z Life Co., the same developer who built The English Hotel. It will eventually have 3,000 residential units and 100,000 square feet of commercial space.

With its modern, pedestrian-centric lifestyle near the Arts District, Lopez said she sees opportunity and her next location could thrive there.

"It is easy to find, easy for people to get to," Lopez said. "It's like the heart of Vegas."

I had the chance to meet with the visionaries behind Midtown, founders Weina Zhang and Anna Olin. Channel 13 got a sneak peek at the new project and a model of their one-bedroom condo. Olin said that Midtown was specifically crafted with businesses like Lopez's in mind.

"It's an opportunity. If you are a start-up or a small business, to have an option to put your product out to market and have that brick-and-mortar presence," Olin said.

She added they wanted to create attainable living for the middle class with prices for their condos starting at $360,000.

She said is will also provide reasonable rental prices for retail space, all while revitalizing and infusing new life into the area.

"We are going to bring in the density that will help keep these businesses alive," Olin said. "It will attract new businesses. We will keep this area thriving."

Lopez said she was stunned to learn the starting rent price for retail spaces in Midtown was affordable: $1,500 a month. She said she's ready to make the move.

"Are you looking forward to being a part of the Midtown movement near the Arts District," I asked her.

"Absolutely. Yeah. Like I said, downtown has such a special place in Las Vegas. This is very excitied."