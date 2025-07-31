Deadline approaches for comments on Las Vegas Arts District noise ordinance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Arts District is known for its good food, drinks and live entertainment — but that lively atmosphere could be turned down as the city considers changes to a noise ordinance in the area.

Earlier this month, city leaders are asking for community feedback regarding a proposed change to their noise ordinance on the Arts District.

Business owners in the Arts District discuss the impact of the proposed noise ordinance

Business owners in the district are expressing serious concerns about the potential impact on their establishments and the local music scene.

"This is Las Vegas, it's known for nightlife and this is a nightlife sector that is really growing," said Vincent Do, owner of Audio Bar.

Currently, restaurants and bars in the Arts District are allowed to make noise until 10 p.m. from Sunday through Wednesday. On Thursday, that extends until midnight, and from Friday to Saturday, businesses can make noise until 2 a.m.

If the new changes are approved, businesses could be subject to the same noise limits as other parts of the city, with some believing the noise could be shut off as early as 10 p.m. every night.

"If it were to happen, it would be a very big deal. It would absolutely crash this whole neighborhood," said Jeff Hwang, owner of Taverna Costera.

Do agrees that the changes could have significant financial implications.

"That could limit our opportunity monetarily and other ways, you know, opportunities for our employees to make money," Do said.

The pending decision on changing the ordinance comes as a new luxury condo complex by Midtown Las Vegas is being built in the Arts District.

The company posted this statement on social media regarding the possible change regarding the ordinance.

"As longtime stakeholders in this community, we care deeply about the continued success of the neighborhood - it's businesses, its residents, and its evolving identity.



Recent changes to the City's noise ordinance have understandably raised concerns among some members of the local business community. While we did express concern about specific late-night noise disruptions, the updated ordinance is the result of a broader City-led effort to adapt to the neighborhood's rapid growth and diversification - especially the significant increase in residential development.



Neighborhoods evolve. As more people choose to live here, the City has a responsibility to update infrastructure, safety protocols, and ordinances to reflect new patterns of use. These changes are not about limiting vibrancy, but about preserving balance - ensuring that both local businesses and new residents can thrive together.



We believe strongly that bringing more residents into the area is the most sustainable way to support small businesses long-term. More neighbors mean more customers, more stability, and a stronger local economy. These updates help ensure that growth remains healthy and inclusive for everyone.



We're committed to continued dialogue with our fellow business owners and with the City. Our shared goal is the same: a dynamic, prosperous neighborhood we're all proud to call home." Midtown Las Vegas Representative

The Arts District has become an important platform for emerging artists, and Do worries they would also be affected by the proposed changes.

"About 12 years ago, I booked Slander, it's two EDM DJs and now, they just got announced they are headlining the Sphere for Unity, for Tomorrow Land and Insomniac. So again, if we cut a stage, then we may not be able to help these artists blow up," Do said.

On Wednesday, organizers canceled plans for an opposition party against the proposed ordinance after safety concerns were raised. The event was intended to serve as a space to gather signatures from those opposing the changes.

Business owners are urging fellow establishments to speak up and submit feedback to the city on the proposed ordinance before the July 31 deadline.

In the meantime, Do called on the community to support local businesses.

"Email the city about the ordinance, but the real way that you could support our business is to actually show up," Do said.

You can send your comments regarding the ordinance the following three ways before the July 31 at 5 p.m.:

Email: AmendTitle6@LasVegasNevada.gov

Mail: send to the Department of Community Development — Business License Division, 495 S. Main St., 6th Floor, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Online survey: https://lasvegasnevada.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_7VujSkXknP8bdQO

