Jhovani Carrillo joined the Channel 13 News team as a multimedia journalist (MMJ) in October 2023.

He comes from El Paso, Texas, where he worked as an MMJ for two years.

During his time in the Borderland, he covered an array of stories including the migrant crisis, COVID-19, and President Joe Biden's visit to the U.S.-Mexico border.

He also covered the shooting and hazing scandals that came out of the New Mexico State University's men's basketball program.

Carrillo was born and raised in Colorado. He is excited to be in Las Vegas and start sharing impactful stories from the community.

If you have any story ideas, you can email him at jhovani.carrillo@ktnv.com.