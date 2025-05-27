Henderson neighborhood honors fallen heroes with Memorial Day bike parade

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A Henderson neighborhood came together for a special Memorial Day bike parade to honor the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to our nation.

"We want to dedicate and show our patriotism toward the fallen soldiers and all of those who have scarified their lives for our country," Melissa Montiel said.

Now in its ninth year, the bike parade has become a tradition of remembrance, with kids riding through the neighborhood on bikes wrapped in flags, ribbons, and symbols of gratitude.

"I have a sword that is red, white and blue and a flag and something that says USA and ribbons," August Johnson said.

"Honoring all the fallen soldiers and all the gold star families," Abby Knapp-Morris said.

Knapp-Morris recently moved into the neighborhood, and this was her first time taking part in the bike parade. She says Memorial Day holds a special meaning for her.



"I lost my husband, Sergeant Michael Knapp, in Afghanistan back in May 18, 2012. Anytime that we get to honor his legacy and honor him, man, we just love to get out and do that," Knapp-Morris said.

She says taking part in events like this helps ensure younger generations understand the true meaning behind the holiday.

"It is so important that we are teaching out kids how great our country is, how patriotic we need to be and how blessed they are to be born here in America," Knapp-Morris said.

