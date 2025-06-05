After French bulldog dies amid extreme heat, questions raised about intervening

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A French bulldog died after being left outside in a crate during last week's extreme heat warning in Las Vegas, sparking outrage and raising questions about what people can legally do when they see animals in distress.

According to a police report, the dog's owner, Olivia Underwood, put her French bulldog Jazzy in a crate outside before leaving for work. When Underwood returned home, she told police she didn't check on the bulldog and fell asleep.

WATCH | Jhovani Carrillo talks to the president of No Kill Las Vegas about current laws protecting animals

After french bulldog dies amid extreme heat, questions raised about helping distressed animals

The report states the dog was left in direct sunlight in temperatures reaching 103 degrees for about 20 hours. Neighbors eventually called 911 and rushed to help, but it was too late.

"It's horrible. I've seen it many times here in Vegas where people leave their dog outside unattended with no shade and no water," local Theresa Cross.

Neighbors told investigators they hesitated to step in sooner because they "were worried about trespassing laws," according to the police report.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department advises that the first step is always to call 911 or animal control and wait for authorities to arrive.

"You knock on the door or try to get their [owner's] attention," said Cross.

Metro says if an animal's condition worsens, it's ultimately up to the individual to decide whether to enter private property—but doing so is still considered trespassing and may lead to legal consequences.

"It's still illegal to trespass onto someone's property even if you see a dog in severe distress," said Bryce Henderson, President of No Kill Las Vegas.

The same caution applies to pets locked in hot cars. Metro says leaving an animal inside a vehicle during dangerous temperatures is illegal, and the first step should be calling 911 or animal services.

This could change after lawmakers passed Reba's Law.

WATCH: Joe Moeller hears from community members who called for harsher animal cruelty penalties after the Nevada Legislature passed Reba's Law

Community reacts to passing of Reba's Law to increase penalties for animal cruelty

"So with Reba's law if you see a dog in distress in a car, you will be able to break into the cars," an advocate explained.

Under Reba's Law, you must first check that the car is locked, call 911, and stay with the pet until help arrives. The bill is now headed to the governor's desk for signature before it goes into effect.

Experts recommend keeping pets indoors when possible and avoiding walks during high heat, as pavement can cause second or third-degree burns to dogs' paws. If pets must go outside, protective booties are recommended.

Las Vegas City Council has updated its animal cruelty code to require cooling devices when temperatures exceed 105 degrees, prohibit tethering animals for more than 10 hours in a 24-hour period, and ban tethering during National Weather Service heat advisories.

Click here for some important reminders for pet safety.

Concerns can be reported to Las Vegas Animal Protection Services at 702-229-6444, option 2.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

