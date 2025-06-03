'Reba's Law' makes it through Nevada Legislature before midnight deadline

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — Nevada lawmakers passed an amended version of "Reba's Law," a bill to increase Nevada's penalties for animal cruelty and torture.

Assembly Bill 381 made it through the state Senate with just over an hour to go before the constitutionally mandated deadline that marks the end of the 2025 Legislative Session.

The bill came in response to the death of Reba the bulldog, who was taped inside a plastic storage bin in the Las Vegas heat.

You may remember the bill previously died after it didn't pass by an earlier legislative deadline, but it was revived after an outcry from animal advocates who have followed its progress closely.

The bill unanimously passed the Assembly on May 16. The final vote in the Senate on Monday night was split, with 14 lawmakers voting to pass it and seven voting against it.

Under current Nevada law, a first offense of torture or cruelty to animals is a Category D felony punishable by one to four years in prison if charges are filed and there's a conviction.

Under Reba's Law, the same offense would become a Category C felony, with a potential sentence of one to five years. And if an animal dies as a result of cruelty, the sentence could increase to up to 10 years behind bars.

Advocates for AB 381 issued a statement late Monday night celebrating its passage. It now goes to Gov. Joe Lombardo's desk for his signature or veto.

"For too long, animals in our community have been abandoned, tortured and killed and we are thankful that our elected leaders did the right thing by passing Reba's Law," wrote John Waudby of the Reba's Law advocacy group. "We are hopeful that Reba's Law will make someone think about the enhanced consequences before they decide to hurt an animal."