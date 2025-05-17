Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Reba's Law passes unanimously through the Nevada Assembly

Reba's Law passes through assembly
KTNV
Reba's Law passes through assembly
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Assembly unanimously passed Reba's Law, or Assembly Bill 381, on Friday.

Reba, the English bulldog, was found duct-taped inside a plastic container near Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue in July 2024. Reba would later die after suffering from heat stroke.

All 42 lawmakers gave a "Yea" vote for the bill seeking to increase penalties for animal cruelty.

In April, the bill was revived after failing to advance before the legislative deadline.

A waiver allowed lawmakers to amend the bill to pass a more "robust" version of the bill.

Under current state law, a first offense for acts of torture or cruelty to an animal is a category D felony, punishable by one to four years in prison.

Now, the bill will have to go through the Senate.

The deadline for the Senate to pass this bill is June 2.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Las Vegas Aces

Las Vegas Aces: Now on Vegas 34