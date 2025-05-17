Reba's Law passes unanimously through the Nevada Assembly

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Assembly unanimously passed Reba's Law, or Assembly Bill 381, on Friday.

Reba, the English bulldog, was found duct-taped inside a plastic container near Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue in July 2024. Reba would later die after suffering from heat stroke.

All 42 lawmakers gave a "Yea" vote for the bill seeking to increase penalties for animal cruelty.

In April, the bill was revived after failing to advance before the legislative deadline.

A waiver allowed lawmakers to amend the bill to pass a more "robust" version of the bill.

Under current state law, a first offense for acts of torture or cruelty to an animal is a category D felony, punishable by one to four years in prison.

Now, the bill will have to go through the Senate.

The deadline for the Senate to pass this bill is June 2.