Reba's Law proposes harsher penalties for animal cruelty in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a hearing in the assembly on Wednesday, more details have come out regarding Assembly Bill 381, more commonly known as Reba's law.

Reba, the English bulldog died in July 2024 after being found inside a duct-taped plastic container near Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue.

Two individuals, Issac Laushal Jr. and Markeisha Foster would later be arrested for their alleged involvement in Reba's death in December 2024.

The hearing focused on its intention of proposing harsher penalties for those actively aiming to torture, main, or kill any dog, cat or pet kept for companionship.

“We must make sure heinous and willful acts of abuse, neglect and harm carries stiff penalties of consequences,” said Assemblymember Melissa Harty, the person who first introduced the bill.

Reba's Law adds tiers to penalties based on the intent and the result of the animal abuse.

Under current state law, a first offense of acts of torture or cruelty to animals is classified as a category D felony which is punishable by one to four years.

Under Reba's law, the penalties would move to a category C felony, punishable by one to five years. If the animal dies, the punishment would increase to one to 10 years.

Agnes Botelho, Chief Deputy District Attorney at the Clark County District Attorney's Office was present at the hearing saying, "This bill and the increase of potential punishments will send the message that these crimes against innocent animals are serious and important and will be treated as such by the public, lawmakers, and the courts."

The bill would also establish those witnessing the violence against animals as mandatory reporters meaning they could be held liable.

Some questions were brought up about the bill.

"I had concerns about section one. There is hopefully an amendment coming. So if I'm in my backyard and I hear yipping in my neighbor's yard, if I don't call 911, I am not going to be charged for cruelty to an animal," asked Assemblymember Selena La Rue Hatch.

"I'm concerned about using the words "allows" or "permits" we're going to criminalize a victim of domestic violence cause we're well aware that often times the abusers will turn around and try to blame the victim..." said Assemblymember Cinthia Zermeño Moore.

John Jones with the Nevada District Attorney's Association and the Clark County District Attorney's Office says they'll work with public defenders to hone in on the language to address those actively engaging and witnessing animal cruelty.