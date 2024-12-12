New arrest report outlines how suspects were arrested for Reba the Bulldog's death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Before she was Reba, her name was Nike — according to a newly released arrest report of the suspects involved in an English Bulldog's death.

Issac Laushaul Jr. and Markeisha Foster were both arrested over the weekend for their alleged involvement in Reba's death.

It started with the car.

According to the arrest report, surveillance video showed a white Kia Forte at 1155 E. Twain Avenue on July 25, 2024 — the site where Reba was dumped in a black bin with a red top.

The report states the car was parked near a dumpster and two subjects were seen standing around the Kia Forte for about 12 minutes. When they drove off, the video revealed the black bin by the dumpster, which was not there before.



Images Courtesy: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Las Vegas Metro police believe these two individuals are Laushaul and his girlfriend, Markeisha.

Throughout the course of their investigation, detectives gathered multiple sources of evidence — including the surveillance video above, a necropsy report, cellphone call data, witness statements, body-worn camera footage and even white fur located at Laushaul and Foster's apartment.

WATCH: New video shows possible suspects in death of Reba the bulldog

The necropsy

According to the arrest report, the necropsy ordered for Reba found her to be a relatively healthy dog prior to her death — save for one significant finding: hemorrhaging all over her skin and overall appearance.

The necropsy states this is a normal finding for acute/sudden deaths and for heat-related deaths.

Dogs with brachycephalic features (such as bulldogs, pugs, boxers, etc.) are more prone to heat-related illness versus their longer-headed canine counterparts, according to the report. The necropsy takes note of this and says Reba's body suffered from "severe thermal injury," which led to cells being destroyed and enzymes being denatured.

"Essentially, the organs are cooked by the high temperatures," the necropsy states. "Severe heat stroke leads to multiple organ dysfunction and results in acute respiratory distress."

The likely cause of death? Heat stroke.

Looking into the vehicle

Using surveillance video and license plate readers, detectives put together a timeline that found a white 2023 Kia Forte as the suspected vehicle.

License plate readers caught the car with California license plates, and the car had a small white sticker on the driver's side windshield.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Did the car belong to Laushaul? Not according to the arrest report. It was a rental.

However, detectives said the car was rented to Laushaul's mother.

Detectives said they got a search warrant to look through call records, which showed Laushaul's mother was in California at the time of Reba's death.

Still, the California license plate was scanned eight times in July 2024. Detectives found Laushaul was on probation in Henderson and was listed as living in Las Vegas, according to the arrest report. This led investigators to reasonably believe Laushaul was the driver of the Kia Forte.

Police said more images of the car were gathered at the apartment complex where Laushaul lived.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Matching descriptions

The arrest report states a traffic stop for a black sedan in August, where Laushaul was a passenger, showed him wearing a white hat similar to the driver of the Kia Forte.

The apartment

Detectives said they spoke with management at the apartment complex where Laushaul lived. They told investigators the apartment belonged to another tenant who was evicted in October, and they were in the process of cleaning it. However, witness statements in the arrest report would later point to Laushaul as the resident.

Before management continued their cleaning process, detectives said they asked if crime scene analysts could look at the apartment. They agreed, and the analysts found white dog fur inside the kitchen area that looked similar to Reba's.

The witnesses

While detectives were searching the apartment, several witnesses came forward to give statements on their experience with the previous tenants.

The witnesses told police they wished to remain anonymous out of fear Laushaul might retaliate.

In the arrest report, witnesses state they saw Reba with Laushaul dating back to Spring 2024 when they first moved into the unit.

Witnesses told detectives they observed Laushaul yelling at Reba for peeing in the apartment and then tying her up outside on numerous occasions for extended periods of time. They also said kids tried to give water to Reba because she looked dehydrated.

There were even offers by tenants to take in Reba, but witnesses said Laushaul would always refuse.

When the news broke of Reba's death on July 25, 2024, witnesses said they no longer saw the bulldog at the apartment, but they did see Laushaul. One witness even said he was, "100% sure he did it because he was acting strange, like he was running from something, or he was bothered by something."

Domestic violence and disturbances

In August, police said they responded to a domestic violence report from Markeisha Foster at a Motel 6.

Foster told police she got into a fight with her boyfriend, Laushaul, and broke up with him recently. However, her property was still at the apartment but she didn't want to go back because he was still there.

Detectives working the Reba case said they noticed she matched the description of the woman from the video surveillance where Reba was abandoned.

Body-worn camera footage

At various points this year, LVMPD has responded to Laushaul's apartment complex for separate, unrelated incidents.

The body-worn camera footage from these incidents led investigators to corroborate the claims from witnesses that Reba was left outside for extended periods of time.

In the arrest report, bodycam stills from late May 2024 show officers walking past Laushaul's residence. Outside, you can see a blue leash tied to a guardrail and a dog bowl.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

On another police response in May, bodyworn video stills show the leash again.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Throughout this investigation, Laushaul's brother was on probation and allegedly living with his Laushaul, according to the arrest report.

The report states a parole officer visited the home on July 16 to confirm the address. Investigators said the body-worn cameras from that visit showed both Laushauls inside the residence.

And in the kitchen was an English Bulldog, locked in a black kennel.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

When parole officers visited the home again in September, the report stated both men were inside the residence, but the cage and the dog were nowhere to be found — just dog fur.

Custody phase

An arrest warrant was approved and police took Laushaul into custody on Dec. 7. According to the arrest report, he refused to speak with detectives and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Foster was arrested a few hours later in the lobby of her residence. She agreed to speak with detectives.

According to the arrest report, Foster told police Laushaul did have a white/brown female bulldog that he called Nike. The report further states she told police she was the woman from the surveillance video at the scene where Reba was left, and Laushaul was with her.

On the day Reba was abandoned, the arrest report states Foster told police the bulldog was left outside before being brought back into the apartment. She said Reba started showing signs of illness and Laushaul attempted to give her food and water, but that did not work. Then he tried putting wet towels on her, and that did not work.

Foster told police this is when Reba was placed into a black bin with a red top. She told police they tried to take Reba to an animal hospital, but it was closed. Instead, Foster said they pulled into 1155 E. Twain Avenue and left Reba by a dumpster.

Investigators said Foster remained persistent that dumping Reba was not her idea and she was upset with it. She said Laushaul was under stress and made a quick decision, but she did not make an effort to stop him or help Reba.

In the arrest report, police asked Foster if she thought Laushaul was being a responsible animal owner when he placed Reba into the bin and left her. She said no.

Foster's bail is set at $50,000. Laushaul's bail hearing is set for a later date. Both are due back in court on Dec. 23.

