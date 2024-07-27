English bulldog found in closed, taped plastic container

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An English bulldog is in critical condition after being found outside in a small closed plastic container and Las Vegas animal advocates want your help finding those responsible.

Dog found in Las Vegas heat in closed plastic container

According to the Vegas Pet Rescue Project, the dog was found in a container behind a grocery store at Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue.



On Tuesday night, someone heard the dog whimpering inside the container and called the rescue's Paws Patrol Las Vegas.

They named the dog Reba.

It's unclear how long the dog was inside the container.

"She is in good care," said Lisa Nelson, a volunteer at Vegas Pet Rescue Project. "Vets who are doing some plasma treatments helping get her blood pressure and temperature back to normal. [The] goal is to stabilize her for more testing and rehabilitation."

Reba did not have a microchip.

Animal Protective Services and Las Vegas metro police are both investigating.

Vegas Pet Rescue Project is fronting the medical bills, but they need help. Reba's first day cost $8,000.

For updates visit Vegas Pet Rescue Project’s Facebook page.

Donate towards Reba’s care here.

