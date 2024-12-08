Suspect in the death of Reba the bulldog refused to show up in court

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The suspect in Reba the bulldog's killing refused to be transported to court on Sunday morning after being arrested on charges of animal cruelty.

On Saturday night, Las Vegas Metro Police Department identified 32-year-old Issac Laushaul Jr. as the suspect in this case.

Laushaul was booked for a felony charge of willful and malicious torture of a dog. He was scheduled to be in court at 9 a.m. but did not show up. The judge said he now has a mandatory appearance on Monday at 8:30 a.m.

Now— officials believe there is a second suspect related to the killing of Reba. This suspect is set to appear in court on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

Watch the surveillance video showing two suspects handling a container in the same area Reba was found

New video shows possible suspects in death of Reba the bulldog

According to the Vegas Pet Rescue Project, Reba was found in a container behind a grocery store at Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue on July 26. Someone heard Reba whimpering inside the container and called the rescue's Paw Patrol Las Vegas.

Dog found in Las Vegas heat in closed plastic container

She was in critical condition when found and later died due to heat-related complications.

Channel 13 will be in the courtroom on Sunday afternoon to provide you with the latest on this case.