Nevada lawmakers revive 'Reba's Law,' a bill that would increase penalties for animal cruelty

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Reba's Law, a state bill meant to add harsher penalties for animal cruelty in Nevada, has been revived.

Friday marked the legislature's deadline for a number of bills in consideration for this session, but to the shock of many animal advocates, Assembly Bill 381 never advanced before the deadline. For all intents and purposes, the bill was dead.

On Monday, that action changed. A waiver was granted for Reba's Law, allowing state lawmakers to amend the bill and pass it to the Assembly Judiciary.

Assemblymember Brittney Miller, D-Clark County, and chair of the Assembly Judiciary said on Monday that her committee is working on amendments to AB381 to pass a "more robust version of Reba's Law" for Nevadans.

Locals may remember last July when "Reba," an English bulldog, was found taped in a plastic tote bin during the extreme heat season in Las Vegas. Despite rescuers best efforts, Reba died from her injuries. Months later, two suspects were arrested and charged.

The case garnered so much public outcry—from advocates, residents, and even local officials—that it prompted state lawmakers to introduce AB381.

