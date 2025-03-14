'Reba's Law,' creating harsher penalties for animal cruelty, introduced to Nevada legislature

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada lawmakers are pushing for harsher penalties for animal cruelty.

Assembly Bill 381, also known as Reba's Law, went before the legislature earlier this week.

The bill is named after Reba the Bulldog, who you may remember died last summer after she was found in a plastic bin near Maryland Parkway and Katie.

WATCH | Channel 13 obtained surveillance video of the two suspects dropping Reba near a dumpster

WATCH: New video shows possible suspects in death of Reba the bulldog

Since then, two people were arrested in connection to the case and are facing animal cruelty charges.

WATCH | We looked through the arrest report to learn how suspects were arrested for Reba the Bulldog's death.

New arrest report outlines how suspects were arrested for Reba the Bulldog's death

Under current state law, a first offense of acts of torture or cruelty to animals is listed as a category D felony, which is punishable by one to four years in prison.

If the law passes, a person could instead face a decade behind bars.

WATCH | Clark County DA says 'the punishment does not fit the crime' for Reba the bulldog case