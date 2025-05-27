Your unused furniture and appliances could make a difference — Donate to 13 CONNECTS: Make It Home today!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Have furniture or appliances you’re not using? Don’t toss them — donate them! Channel 13 is teaming up with Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas with our 13 CONNECTS: Make It Home campaign, benefitting local families working toward home ownership.

Items can be dropped off at the ReStore, located at 4580 W. Sahara, now through June 27.

Donations listed on the Acceptable Donations list can be dropped off at Habitat for Humanity's Sahara ReStore location (4580 W. Sahara Ave.) now through June 27. Donation hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donations accepted by Habitat for Humanity are listed here:

Acceptable Donations by aroberts.news on Scribd

Don’t have items, but still want to contribute? Monetary donations are also accepted. Simply text “13CONNECTS” to 50155 to contribute.

13 CONNECTS: Make It Home is sponsored by Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas, Ed Bernstein Injury Lawyers, and America First Credit Union.