Advocates in 'absolute shock and disbelief' after Reba's Law dies at Nevada legislature

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bill meant to increase penalties for animal cruelty in Nevada failed to advance before the state legislature's deadline.

The piece of legislation, known as "Reba's Law," was named for the English bulldog left taped in a plastic tote bin here in Las Vegas during the extreme July heat. Reba was found and taken in for care but did not survive.

In December, two people were arrested and charged in connection with Reba's death. But the case sparked enough outrage in the community that many animal advocates argued Nevada's penalties for animal cruelty may not be harsh enough.

Under current state law, a first offense for acts of torture or cruelty to an animal is a category D felony, punishable by one to four years in prison. Assembly Bill 381, introduced by Assemblymember Melissa Hardy, would have increased the penalty to one to 10 years.

At a hearing in the state Legislature, the Clark County District Attorney's Office voiced its support for the bill.

"This bill and the increase in potential punishments will send the message that these crimes against innocent animals are serious and important and will be treated as such by the public, lawmakers, and the courts," said Chief Deputy District Attorney Agnes Botelho.

But some members of the Assembly questioned another provision of Reba's Law that would establish those witnessing violence against animals as mandatory reporters — meaning they could be held liable for the abuse if they didn't report it.

They raised concerns that the bill could have unintended consequences for victims of domestic violence — or for bystanders just going about their day.

"So, if I'm in my backyard and I hear yipping in my neighbor's yard, if I don't call 911, I am not going to be charged for cruelty to an animal?" asked Assemblymember Selena La Rue Hatch.

Since that hearing on March 19, it doesn't appear any amendments were made to Reba's Law.

A group advocating for the passage of Reba's Law issued a statement on Saturday morning that reads in part: