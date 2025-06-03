Dog's death in Las Vegas heat renews focus on 'Reba's Law' as legislative session nears end

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With Las Vegas heat already pushing dangerously high temperatures, a case of animal cruelty in east Las Vegas is sparking outrage and raising urgent questions about Nevada's laws.

A local woman may be facing charges after police say she left her dog trapped outside in the heat, leading to the animal's death.

This case is unfolding just as lawmakers in Carson City are making a final push to pass "Reba's Law" before the legislative session ends. Advocates tell Channel 13 the measure is crucial to bring tougher penalties for animal abuse across the Silver State.

Amid Saturday's extreme heat warning, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called to a neighborhood near Clark County Wetlands Park, where they found a dead dog that had been locked in an outdoor crate.

By Sunday, police had announced the arrest of 30-year-old Olivia Underwood, who they identified as the dog's owner.

Investigators believe the dog was left outside for hours with no relief from the scorching heat.

The case is being investigated for possible animal cruelty. Under current Nevada law, a first offense of torture or cruelty to animals is a Category D felony punishable by one to four years in prison if charges are filed and there's a conviction.

But if Reba's Law passes the Legislature, the punishment could be more severe. Under Reba's Law, the same offense would become a Category C felony, with a potential sentence of one to five years. And if an animal dies as a result of cruelty, the sentence could increase to up to 10 years behind bars.

The proposed bill is named after Reba, the English bulldog who died in July 2024 after being found inside a duct-taped plastic container. It also includes a provision that would make anyone who witnesses animal cruelty a mandatory reporter, meaning those who witness crimes against animals and don't contact authorities could face consequences.