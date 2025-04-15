A bill died, yet lives again? How does that happen?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Supporters of a bill to safeguard animal welfare were disappointed on Friday when their bill died without getting voted out of committee.

Assembly Bill 381 — sponsored by Assemblywoman Melissa Hardy, R-Clark County — is also known as "Reba's Law," named for a dog cruelly left in a storage container in the summer heat in Las Vegas in July.

WATCH | Pet rescue volunteers reflect on the months-long investigation to find the suspects linked to bulldog's death

Pet rescue volunteers speak on the suspects linked to bulldog's death

The bill was referred to the Assembly Judiciary Committee, where it had a full hearing in March.

But when Friday's deadline for bills to pass out of the committee to which they were referred came and went, AB 381 was left behind. Under the rules, that meant the bill was dead for the rest of the session.

On Monday, however, things changed.

WATCH | Nevada lawmakers revive Reba's Law in the state legislature

Nevada lawmakers revive 'Reba's Law,' a bill that would increase penalties for animal cruelty

The bill was resurrected from the pile of dead bills, thanks to a waiver provided for in the Assembly-Senate concurrent resolution that establishes the rules for the legislative session.

Under Rule No. 14.5, the rules can be waived at the request of a lawmaker or a committee, but any such waiver has to have the permission of both Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager and state Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, both D-Las Vegas.

That's all part of the deadlines established so that the Legislature can finish its work in the constitutionally mandated 120-day session. There are deadlines for lawmakers and committees to introduce bills, as well as deadlines for committees to pass them. (Friday was the deadline for bills to pass out of committee in the house in which they were introduced.)

Then there are deadlines for Assembly and Senate bills to be approved by the respective houses and pass over to the other house, where the process repeats, with another committee passage deadline falling late May.

The ultimate deadline is the only one that can't be waived: at midnight on the 120th day — which falls on June 2 this year — the session officially ends, and any bills that haven't been passed by both houses are lost. That deadline is known as "sine die," Latin words that translate to adjourning "without a date" to reconvene, at least until the next session.

There are, of course, exceptions.

Bills that have died earlier in the process can be brought back as amendments. Bills that have survived toward the end of the session can be hijacked, their language replaced with the text of dead measures.

And the frenetic closing days and hours of every session are marked by conference committees and last-minute amendments, quickly approved by lawmakers huddling at the back of the Assembly and Senate chambers as midnight approaches.

Legislative veterans know the truism: Nothing in Carson City is truly dead until the final gavel falls, near midnight on June 2.

