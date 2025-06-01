Police: Owner arrested for dog's death during extreme heat warning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a dog that was locked outside during extreme heat.

On Saturday, LVMPD responded to a call about a deceased dog in the 6800 block of Frances Celia Avenue, in a neighborhood near Clark County Wetlands Park. According to police, Animal Control took over the investigation.

On Sunday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced that they had identified 30-year-old Olivia Underwood as the dog’s owner.

Police said that Underwood left the dog locked in an outdoor crate for hours while Southern Nevada was under an extreme heat warning.

WARNING: This video may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

Underwood “was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for Willfull/Malicious Torture/Maim/Kill Dog,” according to LVMPD.