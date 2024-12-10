Clark County DA says 'the punishment does not fit the crime' for Reba the bulldog case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County's top prosecutor is speaking out on the case of Reba the bulldog— pushing for change.

Isaac Lausaul Jr. and Markeisha Foster were arrested Saturday in connection to the dog's death that sparked outrage from our community.

For the first time since the suspects in Reba's case were arrested, we are hearing from the district attorney about what should happen.

"In my opinion, the punishment does not fit the crime," Steven Wolfson said.

Strong words from the Clark County DA to the arrest of Lausual Jr. and Foster. Both suspects are facing one count of felony animal cruelty in connection to Reba's case.

Reba died shortly after being found in a sealed plastic container in the July head. The community raised $50,000 for information leading to the arrests.

Dog found in Las Vegas heat in closed plastic container

"In the last few days, I have received literally hundreds of emails from Nevadans, actually from people all over the world, urging justice on behalf of Reba," DA Wolfson said.

He said that if convicted, Laushaul Jr. and Foster each face one to four years in prison.

I am going to urge anyone who is listening that is a Nevada resident to reach out to your lawmaker, the person who represents you in Carson City and urge them to consider a bill to increase the penalty for animal cruelty.

It took nearly six months to track down and arrest the suspects. Metro police said they aren't releasing too many details on the case. As of now, it is not known if a tip led to the arrest or if anyone will receive the $50,000 reward.

Channel 13 obtained surveillance video of the two suspects dropping Reba near a dumpster

WATCH: New video shows possible suspects in death of Reba the bulldog

On Sunday, Foster's bail was set at $50,000. Laushaul Jr.'s bail hearing is set for Thursday and both are due back in court Dec. 23.