Justice for Reba: Reward doubled for person responsible for English bulldog's abuse

LAS VEGAS (KTNV — The reward for more information on the abuse of Reba the Bulldog has now been doubled after gaining national spotlight.

We've been following Reba's story since she was first found in a sealed plastic container in Las Vegas, and Joe Moeller spoke to the CEO of the no-kill shelter that is, in part, behind the increase in the reward.

Here's why a Florida shelter is getting involved in finding justice for Reba the bulldog

Here's why a Florida shelter is getting involved in finding justice for Reba the bulldog

Big Dog Ranch Rescue, a no-kill shelter based in Florida, is partnering with an anonymous supporter to double the current reward offered to $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. The supporter has also hired private detectives.

“The news of the utter cruelness of leaving this defenseless dog to die in the Nevada heat next to a dumpster with no chance to survive moved us to action," said Lauree Simmons, CEO of Big Dog Ranch Rescue. "It is our goal to find and punish this person or persons and to send a national message that anyone who harms an innocent animal will be punished. These abusers often go on to abuse children and more animals so it is with great urgency that we identify and arrest those responsible."

What happened to Reba? Click here for the backstory. Reba the English Bulldog was found in a sealed plastic container next to a dumpster at Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue on July 25 in triple-digit heat. She died two days later after suffering cardiac arrest stemming from heat stroke. Metro has searched surveillance video from the area, but still no concrete leads. Local News English bulldog found in closed, taped plastic container has died Joe Moeller

RELATED STORY | Las Vegas police asking for help after dog found in plastic container dies

The Vegas Pet Rescue Project also recently announced 48 digitial billboards are being put up around the valley, advertising the original reward amount.

WATCH | Video of Justice for Reba billboards at various locations across the valley.

Justice for Reba signs across the Las Vegas Valley

If you have any information, contact the LVMPD Animal Cruelty Detail at (702) 828-3364 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.