Police, animal rescue continue search for suspect in English bulldog's death

It's been nearly two weeks since Reba the English bulldog was found in a sealed plastic container behind a store at Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says they have exhausted all leads and are seeking additional surveillance video from that area that may have recorded something.

The dog was found in a container the night of Thursday, July 25.

I caught up with Lisa Nelsen from Vegas Pet Rescue Project, and the rescue is not giving up on justice for Reba.

"This case is being classified as a felony, so it is being taken very seriously. It's still an open investigation. They are doing all of the diligence that they can working hard to find who is responsible," she said.

Reba died two days after being found after suffering cardiac arrest stemming from heat stroke.

A necropsy was done, and the rescue says there didn't appear to be any other health issues with Reba.

This story has gotten a lot of attention online. I even rant into a woman while on this story who was wanting to help possibly by putting up signs for Reba.

"Animals don't deserve abuse like this," Pamela Jones said. "It is just uncalled for. There is no reason for it."

A $25,000 reward remains on the table for the person who comes forward with information.

You can contact the LVMPD Animal Cruelty Detail with information at (702) 828-3364 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.