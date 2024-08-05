'Exhausted all leads': Las Vegas police ask for help finding suspect in English bulldog's death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Police are asking the public for help in locating a suspect involved in an English bulldog's death after exhausting all leads.

Reba the bulldog was found trapped in a sealed plastic container behind a grocery store at Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue in late July. She taken to Vegas Pet Rescue Project for treatment, but later died.

LVMPD said they've been investigating this for two weeks, but haven't found anything substantial to identify a suspect, or suspects.

They're asking businesses in the area to review their surveillance systems, or any individuals with information to please come forward.

You can contact the LVMPD Animal Cruelty Detail with information at (702) 828-3364 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.