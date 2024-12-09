Suspects in connection to Reba the bulldog's death appear in court Monday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two suspects in connection to the death of Reba the bulldog appeared in court Monday.

Issac Laushaul Jr. and Markeisha Foster were arrested over the weekend.

Laushaul refused to show up to his Sunday court appearance. During Foster's court appearance later Sunday afternoon, the judge set a no-contact order between her and Laushaul.

In court Monday, Laushaul and Foster had their cases consolidated, meaning this case will be treated as one by the courts. They both face one felony charge each of animal cruelty.

Channel 13 has requested the arrest reports for Laushaul and Foster to learn more about this case.

Reba's Story

We've been following this story for months, first making you aware of Reba in late July.

According to the Vegas Pet Rescue Project, Reba was found in a container behind a grocery store at Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue on July 26. Someone heard Reba whimpering inside the container and called the rescue's Paw Patrol Las Vegas.

She was in critical condition when found and later died due to heat-related complications.

A necropsy was done, and the rescue says there didn't appear to be any other health issues with Reba.

Many of you asked about the investigation in the first few weeks - to see what steps the law is taking to enforce cases of animal cruelty in our community.

Joe Moeller took your questions directly to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. You can watch that full interview here.

The Vegas Pet Rescue Project continued efforts through the summer to find those responsible for Reba's death, hosting community events and hanging up posters that said "Justice for Reba."

One of the country's largest no-kill shelters even stepped in to help increase the reward for the person responsible.

