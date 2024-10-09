WATCH: New video shows possible suspects in death of Reba the bulldog

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New security footage obtained by Channel 13 shows a car and possible suspects related to the death of Reba the bulldog.

You may remember she died after being found in a sealed plastic container in triple-digit heat back in July.

It's a story that caused widespread outrage in the Las Vegas community. But to date, there hasn't been an arrest.

New video shared with Channel 13 on Tuesday shows what appears to be a white Kia Forte or similar car driving down Katie Avenue.

WATCH: New surveillance footage shows possible suspects in Reba the bulldog's death:

New video shows possible suspects in death of Reba the bulldog

You can see the car pulling in behind the Vons grocery store near Maryland Parkway and Katie, and then parking in the same area where the container Reba had been trapped in was found.

The video also shows two people outside that car handling a container which clearly has a black and red top — the same kind Reba was found in.

Based on the video, it appears at least one man and one woman were involved.

It was July 25 when Reba was found and taken by a local rescue to a veterinary hospital where she would later die from heat-related health issues.

After the case first made headlines, our community came together and support for finding "Justice for Reba" grew stronger. Then, a $50,000 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest. Big Dog Ranch, a rescue organization in Florida, even pitched in to bring private investigators onto the case.

In a previous interview with Channel 13, a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said police are dedicating extra resources to Reba's case.

We did reach out to Metro police again on Tuesday to see if they can share any updates on their investigation — and also to get clarity about the video that was shared with us. We'll be sure to update this report when we hear back.

If you have any information that could help police find those responsible for Reba's death, you are urged to call LVMPD or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.