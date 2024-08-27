Las Vegas animal rescue demands justice for abused bulldog with 'Reba Week' events

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Pet Rescue Project is not giving up on Reba the bulldog.

What happened to Reba? Click here for the backstory. Reba the English Bulldog was found in a sealed plastic container next to a dumpster at Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue on July 25 in triple-digit heat. She died two days later after suffering cardiac arrest stemming from heat stroke. Metro has searched surveillance video from the area, but still no concrete leads. Local News English bulldog found in closed, taped plastic container has died Joe Moeller

The rescue is hanging up posters and giving out free “Justice for Reba” shirts throughout the week.

WATCH: One of the country's largest no-kill shelters helped increase the reward for the person responsible for Reba's abuse. Here's why they are getting involved.

Here's why a Florida shelter is getting involved in finding justice for Reba the bulldog

Tuesday, volunteers met in Centennial Hills to spread the message in hopes someone may recognize Reba.

The organization had five different printing companies donate 10,000 flyers to share throughout the Las Vegas Valley.