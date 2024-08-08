Justice for Reba: Joe Moeller goes to Las Vegas Metro with your questions on the case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The story of Reba the Bulldog has shaken a lot of us in our community, and efforts to find the person responsible for her death are increasing.

Many of you are asking about the investigation into who did this — to see what steps the law is taking to enforce cases of animal cruelty in our community.

So I went to Las Vegas Metro's headquarters today to talk with a sergeant from the Animal Cruelty Unit. Like many of you, I wanted to learn about what was being done to bring justice for Reba.

What happened to Reba? Click here for the backstory. Reba the English Bulldog was found in a sealed plastic container next to a dumpster at Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue on July 25 in triple-digit heat. She died two days later after suffering cardiac arrest stemming from heat stroke. Metro has searched surveillance video from the area, but still no concrete leads. Local News English bulldog found in closed, taped plastic container has died Joe Moeller

I talked to Sgt. William Gethoefer who told me this case stands out.

He said animal cruelty and missing persons detectives have all been assigned to the case working extra hours.

He said:

"When I tell you we have explored every avenue and exhausted this investigation it is not an exaggeration. We have done extensive canvass in that entire area to include all the businesses and the residential areas in terms of apartment complexes. We have knocked a ton of doors, looked at a ton of video footage, but it has not given us the piece we need to solve this case."

From what I gathered from what I was doing, no camera has hit that exact trash can.

"No it did not, we do have some video near the trash can but not the actual act itself," Sgt. Gethoefer said.

He said every single tip they get they look into, but not one has led them into the direction they need.

Sgt. Gethoefer said Reba appeared to be well-maintained and taken care of.

What is the status right now?

"Right now we are doing some recanvassing. We are looking at video, continuing to look for that missing link evidence-wise we are also continuing to get tips from Crime Stoppers and from the animal community — they are also providing tips they get. We are in rundown for every tip we get mode, and we have to vet them. Hopefully, one will solve this crime."

The Vegas Pet Rescue Project announced today 48 digitial billboards are being put up around the valley, advertisting the $25,000 reward that is on the table.

WATCH | Video of Justice for Reba billboards at various locations across the valley.

Justice for Reba signs across the Las Vegas Valley

They told me Lamar Advertisting donated the billboards to help get this case solved.

If you have any information, contact the LVMPD Animal Cruelty Detail at (702) 828-3364 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

WATCH | Sgt. William Gethoefer answers what charges a suspect would face and more in the full interview with Joe below: