LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local non-profit is taking a hands-on approach to road safety during what's known as one of the deadliest times of the year for teen drivers.

The 100-day stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day is particularly dangerous for young drivers, with more teens on the road during summer break.

Driver's Edge offered free defensive driving courses at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to help new drivers learn critical safety skills.

Find out more on the defensive driving skills teens learn at Driver's Edge:

Free defensive driving course aims to save teen lives during deadly summer months

"I think it's really important to drive safely," said Daniel Cook, an 18-year-old driver.

Cook lives in Las Vegas and knows firsthand just how dangerous valley roads can be.

"From driving just a little bit, I've seen some crazy stuff," Cook said.

With his learner's permit in hand and hopes of getting his license soon, Cook is focused on becoming a safer driver. On Sunday, he joined hundreds of new young drivers at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to participate in the Driver's Edge courses.

"I took some driving lessons from instructors, from police officers before, and this is just to give me a refresher and like get to know safety better before I take my driving test," Cook said.

The CEO for the non-profit, Jeff Payne, says their goal is to save lives and make a difference out on the road.

"None of us are taught how to drive; we are taught how to pass a test," Payne said. "So the whole idea out here is we get them behind the wheel and all of a sudden they'll realize, 'Oh, my gosh, that's what ABS brakes do, I didn't catch on fire, I didn't do this, I can handle it.' Or the cocky, know-it-all teen all of a sudden realizes maybe I need to take it more seriously."

New drivers get behind the wheel with a professional racecar driver and learn about ABS braking, skid control, the dangers of distractions, law enforcement interactions and car maintenance.

"We get phone calls and emails years after the fact saying, 'This just happened to me on the highway and I still heard the instructor's voice telling me this,'" Payne said.

Cook says he's grateful for the course and tells me it's taught him things he didn't know before.

"I'm glad to be here and take it, so I think everybody should be able to get the opportunity to take it," Cook said.

