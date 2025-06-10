LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several unions from across Southern Nevada gathered outside the federal courthouse in downtown Las Vegas to protest recent immigration raids happening across the country, despite scorching triple-digit temperatures.

WATCH | Jhovani Carrillo reports on site where demonstrators are protesting recent immigration policy and enforcement

Las Vegas unions protest against immigration raids despite triple-digit heat

The demonstration was partly in response to the arrest of David Huerta, the regional president of SEIU union in Los Angeles, who was taken into custody last Friday while protesting similar raids there.

"We are coming together for immigrant families, for workers in general, so this country wouldn't be what it is if it wasn't for immigrants," said Erika Watanabe, a chief steward with one of the unions.

"Every individual deserves to feel secure in their own homes, at work and within their community," Watanabe said.

The rally featured passionate speeches from community leaders and union members who emphasized the importance of immigrant workers to the local economy.

"Without undocumented workers, this town would shut down," said Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom.

For many participants, the protest represented a broader struggle for constitutional rights.

"It's about a broader attack on us, on the Constitution, on our First Amendment rights, on due process," said Hector Fong of the Progressive Leadership Alliance.

As temperatures climbed throughout the day, protesters maintained their determination.



This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

