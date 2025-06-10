Las Vegas faces record heat as American cities see longer summer temperature spikes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The current heat wave is pushing our valley towards record-breaking territory.

But what does that mean?

Extreme Heat in Southern Nevada is becoming more common

Since 1937, Las Vegas has been keeping a reliable record of data about weather conditions and temperatures. In that time, we've been able to learn where temperatures typically are during each day of the calendar year. That's how meteorologists determine what the average temperatures for any time of year.

But in recent years, the terms above-average and above-normal are becoming a more common way of talking about heat.

Here's some examples:

Las Vegas June 9th Almanac



Average high temp: 98°

Record high temp: 111°

Forecast high: 107°

conclusion : above average

Las Vegas June 10th Almanac



Average high temp: 98°

Record high temp: 109°

Forecast high temp: 109°

conclusion : tying the record

Because it's so hot for this time of year, the National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for most of Clark County which expires Tuesday night.

A Warming Trend:

A new analysis from Climate Central reveals that one in every five cities is now experiencing at least an additional month of hotter-than-normal temperatures during the summer months. Las Vegas is among these cities, with 43 more above-average temperature days compared to 1970.

Climate Central

"The heat that we've seen is not a good start," Nevada State Climatologist Baker Perry told Channel 13.

Perry explained that warming is impacting both ends of the Silver State.

"Reno and Las Vegas are among the fastest warming cities in the country, and certainly part of that is due to just the broader climate warming that we're seeing across the entire atmosphere and the entire planet, but the other part of that is just the increased urbanization and the urban heat island effect," Perry said.

The Reality of Record Heat

At the RTC transfer station in Las Vegas, the extreme temperatures are palpable even under shaded structures where people wait for buses. This is particularly noticeable in downtown Las Vegas, where numerous dark reflective surfaces in the urban environment, such as asphalt roadways, intensify the heat.

2022 RTC heat mapping confirms that downtown ranks as one of the hottest areas of the metropolitan area.

While summer heat is typical for this desert community, the current heat wave is particularly intense for this time year.

Those most vulnerable to these extreme temperatures include unhoused individuals, outdoor workers, and people with pre-existing medical conditions. However, with temperatures this high this early in the season, everyone faces the risk of heat-related illness this week.

"Keep water on you at all times. We're in the desert, so make sure that you keep hydrated at all times," said local Tasia Comer who was waiting for the bus.

"It just feels like you're in a microwave, but the shade does help a little bit." Comer continued.

