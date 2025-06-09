Sizzling temperatures and potent storms: Your locals' guide to summer weather in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's summer! And in Southern Nevada that means really hot weather and storm potential from the North American Monsoon.

What will this season bring? Your Channel 13 is breaking it all down this week with a new Local's Guide to Summer Season, from extreme heat to monsoon rain.

Check out what's in store for Summer this season with the Channel 13 weather team

Channel 13 Weather Team explains what's in store for Summer 2025

The summer season is here for us in Southern Nevada. That means hot weather, the possibility of strong storms, a chance of flash floods, and understanding what we can do to beat the heat as new records are set.

KTNV Summer Season with Justin Bruce

Will Las Vegas summers continue to get even hotter?

The Climate Prediction Center gives Las Vegas an 87% chance of temperatures being average or above-average in June, July, and August. That means we'll see even more days above 100° in June, above 105° in July, and above 103° in August.

Last summer brought the four hottest days since records began in 1937, including a new all-time high of 120° on July 7th. And the heat kept going last year - triple digits lasted into the first week of October, which was the latest on record. Nine of the 10 hottest summers in Las Vegas have happened in the last 20 years, and the National Weather Service says unprecedented heat can't be ruled out as we move forward.

"We have seen our summers get warmer, on average, especially in the last 20-30 years," meteorologist Matt Woods tells Channel 13, "so it certainly can get warmer that's not guarantee that this summer will be warmer than last year, but, um, the trend is not our friend in terms of warmer summers.

The Clark County Coroner's Office says more than 500 deaths were heat-related in 2024. It's especially important for people who are unhoused to use cooling shelters when Extreme Heat Warnings are issued. People with pre-existing medical conditions are also more susceptible to the heat.

KTNV Summer Season with Geneva Zoltek

How does the summer heat affect desert wildlife?

How warming summers are affecting wildlife in the Mojave

Hotter summertime temperatures, unpredictable precipitation patterns and drought are complicating the lives of Mojave Desert wildlife.

Geneva speaks to UNLV Conservation Biologist Sean Neiswenter, who's studying how climate change is impacting a pocket mouse that calls the desert home and UNR Climatologist Baker Perry, who explains the trends we're tracking.

KTNV Summer Season with Linh Truong!

What is a monsoon, and can we benefit from it?

It starts mid-June and lasts until September as the land warms up, the winds shift and start bringing moisture from the ocean.

That moisture is fuel for thunderstorms.

It's the North American monsoon season arriving in the desert.

Here in the valley, it doesn't take much to cause flooding. Our soil is hard, dry, and compacted, so when heavy rain arrives, it's like pouring water on concrete.

So are we prepared for all that water? Linh met up with the Flood Control District to learn more.

Heat grabs most summer headlines, but monsoons can be a serious threat to safety, too

Extreme heat rightfully gets a lot of our attention when it comes to Mojave Desert summers, but the start of summertime also coincides with the start of monsoon season in Southern Nevada and the desert southwest.

Monsoon storms are about as unpredictable as the season itself–see last year's "non-soon" season, which held Las Vegas' second-longest dry spell in history.

When conditions are right, strong, fast-moving thunderstorms can pop up within minutes, dumping a lot of rain in one concentrated area in a short amount of time.

Guy Tannenbaum speaks to Jacob Sanders, the Clark County Regional Flood Control District's Public Information Coordinator, who helps educate the public about flash floods.

Stay with Channel 13 all week long for more special coverage! 📺