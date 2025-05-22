LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — County leaders are looking to revitalize the Commercial Center district with new development plans that would transform the aging infrastructure into a cultural hub.

On Wednesday, principal architects from Gensler unveiled renderings showing what the area could be transformed into, including upgrades to public spaces, a new Clark County Arts & Cultural Center, and reimagining the New Orleans Square as an incubator for small businesses.

VIDEO: Jhovani Carrillo has the latest on redevelopment plans for the Historic Commercial Center District

Redevelopment plans unveiled for Historic Commercial Center District

"This area—Commercial Center—was kind of like a hub for those of us who lived here," said E. Carrice Banks.

Banks is the owner of Hot 702.5 FM, a radio station broadcasting from the New Orleans Square nestled in the historic Commercial Center district.

"It's just nostalgia, right? And then, too, when I came here in 2019, it was going to be developed into an artsy area, similar to downtown," Banks said.

The plans also include potentially bringing the iconic Ice Palace back to life as a live entertainment venue, with discussions about adding apartments to the area as well.

"A cultural and arts renaissance is happening now in the valley. We want to create a destination for both locals and tourists and focus primarily on safety and accessibility. A place where kids and families can come to and enjoy," said a representative from the development team.

Banks believes the area is long overdue for a facelift and that the proposed changes could bring new energy to the district.

"I'm ready for it to happen. It will be a good thing," Banks said.

"I think it would be good for foot traffic and more businesses coming in," she added.

Traci Simon, owner of Get A Haircut Barbershop, also supports the redevelopment.

"We are really excited about that," Simon said.

"There used to be quite a little family here, and I'd love to see that happen again," she added.

However, Simon expressed concerns about maintaining adequate parking in the area.

"We definitely need parking cause once we have all of our tenants and our neighbors back, the possible concert venue, people will need a place to park," Simon said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.