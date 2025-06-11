Windsor Park developer to discuss new subdivision during North Las Vegas planning commission meeting

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After years of uncertainty, residents of the sinking Windsor Park community in North Las Vegas are now one step closer to finding a new place to call home.

A developer is looking to build new homes on an 18-acre plot near Carey Avenue and West Street, about a mile away from the current neighborhood.

Edward Wilburt has lived in Windsor Park for more than 40 years and has watched his home slowly sink into the ground.

"We would like to see it come true. We would like to enjoy our new home before we leave this world," Wilburt said.

The deterioration of homes in the area has been ongoing for years, with visible damage throughout many properties.

"The back is all tore up," Wilburt said.

"The walls have splits in it," Roberta Cole said.

The homes were built on top of a geological fault and an aquifer and have been sinking for years after ground water was extracted from the area.

"To me it makes no sense to stay there and the home is already sinking," Cole said.

A plan to relocate these families was approved in 2023 after lawmakers passed a bill setting aside $37 million to build approximately 93 new homes.

The developer is expected to present plans, including a request to rezone the land for residential use, at Wednesday night's North Las Vegas Planning Commission meeting.

"It feels good to know that my mom worked so hard and we might be able to see something going on," Cole said.

If the city gives the green light to build on the new lot, the developer will have to move quickly as there's a deadline for when the funding can be used.

The City of North Las Vegas still needs to approve the project.



