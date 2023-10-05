Owners of sinking Windsor Park homes demand answers

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTNV) — North Las Vegas residents of the Windsor Park development say they are still waiting for help with their sinking homes.

A federal audit is now underway to find out what happened to the money approved for them back in July.

We went back out to the historic Black neighborhood to talk to people who live there about their frustrations.

"The City is eager to transfer the remaining federal funds to the state and is merely waiting for the state to establish the program, as required by SB-450," a city representative from North Las Vegas said.

MORE: Senate Bill would allow North Las Vegas sinking neighborhood to move to new homes nearby

"As soon as the state and the Nevada Housing Division establish the program, the city will transfer the remaining $2.5 million in federal funds to the state, as permitted by federal law."

Senator Neal says they plan to approve the developer for the new community by the end of this year and they should be well underway with these homes in about a year.