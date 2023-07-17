New bill signed into law helps Windsor Park residents with relocation

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bill has been signed into law to assist the remaining residents at Windsor Park in the City of North Las Vegas.

“If you walk down the hallway, it goes down into a slight,” longtime resident Charlene Neal said.

Neal inherited her home in Windsor Park from her mother and said it has been sinking for decades.

“When the land started shifting, she built a retainer wall around her property so it won’t slide.”

But Neal is not alone in this ordeal. Sen. Dina Neal says 38 mortgages remain tied to sinking properties including Cory Daniels, who moved in a month ago only to discover his home was far from level.

“Once I moved in, I started feeling dents on the floor—especially the kitchen. One moment you’re walking and then it dips down,” Daniels said.

However, there is newfound hope for these residents, thanks to the passing of Senate Bill 450. The bill aims to support the remaining homeowners by purchasing their mortgages and relocating them to nearby areas.

Windsor Park was built to provide homes for black families in the 1960s. However, the neighborhood was built on geological faults and the land was used for groundwater withdrawal, leading to the neighborhood sinking over time.

Senator Neal said the bill is not just about relocation. It also holds the potential to preserve generational wealth for families.

“Now they have hope again that their lives will be different. Their ability to pass their homes down to their children and grandchildren will now be realized,” Sen. Neal said.

Senator Neal added she hopes the bill serves as a long-awaited opportunity for residents to restart their lives.