LAKE MEAD (KTNV) — With Memorial Day weekend in full swing, hundreds of locals and visitors alike escaped the heat in the city and cooled off at Lake Mead.

Southern Nevadans flock to Lake Mead for Memorial Day weekend

"We took our dogs. Everybody is coming down. We are waiting for our family to come and we will spend the day here," Moni K said.

"Might go to the beach and jump in there for a while," Matthew Beck said.

"It is breezy and it's not too hot yet, so it is very nice," Julia Nikolova said.

From boating to jet skiing and floating near the shore, the lake was a hot spot for water fun.

"We are just enjoying the memorial day weekend together," veteran Sherwin Ramsey said.

KTNV Veteran Sherwin Ramsey and Julia Nikolova, local Southern Nevadans, enjoy the day at Lake Mead for Memorial Day. (May 25, 2025)

Ramsey and Nikolova are longtime locals but this is their first Memorial Day at the lake.

"We came to get the Hoover Dam cruise today because we've never done it. I've lived here for 27 years, but never got the cruise. That was fun," Nikolova said.

"Best part of the cruise for me was being with her," Ramsey said.

For Henderson residents Valerie and Jerry Butcher, spending Memorial Day at the lake has turned into somewhat of a family tradition.

KTNV Valerie and Jerry Butcher of Henderson say spending Memorial Day at Lake Mead has become a tradition. (May 25, 2025)

"We're out here every memorial, every holiday, all summer long, get the family together," Valerie said. "The water is still cold, but we were in it yesterday and we will be in it today."

Even though there's plenty of fun to have at the lake, many people I spoke with are taking a pause to reflect and honor the men and women who gave their life for our country.



"I have a family friend who just passed away who was an Air Force veteran from Vietnam, and most of my family are veterans, so we always do stuff on Memorial Day and Veterans Day," Beck said.

"Celebrating the fact that our soldiers and people that passed away during our war, like my grandfather who served in war — Atlantic and Pacific during World War 2. The memory of those people who pretty much saved our country," Jerry said.

