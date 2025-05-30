Released 911 calls shed light on fatal LVAC shooting that killed beloved employee

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Released 911 calls are painting a clearer picture of the terrifying moments inside the Las Vegas Athletic Club off of Rainbow Boulevard and Vegas Drive after a gunman walked in and opened fire earlier this month.

Some of the audio you are about to hear can be difficult to listen to

911 Calls

Operator: Do you need police, fire, or medical?

Caller: "Yeah, someone is shooting in the hall of the LVAC."

Caller: "I looked at him and I said, 'Is that a gun? is that real?' and he said, 'No, it's fake.' and then he said something like 'Oh, it's real,' kind of half joking and he keeps walking and said but you should get out of here."

Caller: "The thing is, he told me to move. He told me to get out of the way, you better move. That's why I took us in here and then he did it to Edgar. he just kept pointing the gun ato me and Edgar. And when Edgar ran out, he said, 'Don't shoot me, don't shoot me, don't shoot me.'"

As Channel 13 reported, the gunman, 34-year-old Daniel Ortega, fired 24 rounds from a semi-automatic rifle and carried multiple rounds of ammunition. Police say his gun malfunctioned, which "saved this from being a mass casualty event."

Ortega was a member of the LVAC, where he shot four people. killing one person and injuring three others.

The person killed in the gunfire was identified as long-time LVAC employee Edgar Quinonez. He had worked for LVAC for 15 years.

In the days following the shooting, Channel 13 spoke with Edgar's friends. They remember him for his smile that lit up that room and a heart full of kindness.

A memorial will be held for Edgar this Saturday at Soul Belly BBQ in Downtown Las Vegas from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

