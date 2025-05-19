'He had a smile that could light up any room': Las Vegas gym shooting victim remembered by community

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Edgar Quinonez, a 15-year employee with the Las Vegas Athletic Club (LVAC), was killed Friday when a gunman opened fire inside the gym.

Community remembers victim killed in Las Vegas Athletic Club shooting

A growing memorial filled with flowers, candles and handwritten notes now sits outside the LVAC on North Rainbow Boulevard, honoring Quinonez's life.

Quinonez was one of four people shot during Friday's incident. He did not survive.

"A very sweet person," said Ismael Bermudez, a gym member and friend of Quinonez. "I miss him a lot. I am very sad, he's friendly. He's good heart," Bermudez said.

According to police, the suspect was shot and killed by officers outside the facility shortly after the shooting.

Joey Chantarasakha, who works at the LVAC, believes he owes his life to his colleague's actions.

"Honestly, the only reason that I am alive today is because of Edgar's sacrifice that he made," Chantarasakha said.

Chantarasakha recounted that he and another manager were being held at gunpoint by the suspect near the front desk while Quinonez was rushing to get people to safety when he was shot.

"I came face to face with the shooter while he had my manager at gunpoint and he proceeded to aim the gun at me and my other manager before I ran," Chantarasakha said."Edgar was trying to warn everybody in the gym. He was on his way to the men's locker room including one of our staff and that's when they shot him in the back."

While police have not confirmed these details, Chantarasakha said the suspect was a member at the gym.

"100 percent ambush and there was nothing that could have prepared us for that day," Chantarasakha said.

Chantarasakha described Quinonez as someone who helped create a caring community at the gym, making everyone he met feel seen and valued.

"He had a very huge smile that could light up any room. He was one that could really change around the vibe and energy of the day," Chantarasakha said.

Police are expected to release more details about the investigation as early as next week.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

