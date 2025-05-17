Employee identified as victim in deadly Las Vegas gym shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Athletic Club (LVAC) has identified the victim who died in the fatal gym shooting on Friday, as LVAC employee Edgar Quinonez.

According to LVAC, he worked there for 15 years.

Yesterday the LVAC family lost a dear friend and teammate, Edgar Quinonez. Edgar was a beloved part of the LVAC family for 15 years. We are praying for Edgar's family, friends, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be deeply missed. - Team LVAC pic.twitter.com/Lrv4QSs9bV — Las Vegas Athletic Clubs (@lvac) May 17, 2025

WATCH MORE: Hear from witnesses who tell us they were inside the gym when the shooting unfolded

LIVE: What witnesses saw when gunman opened fire at Las Vegas gym

The shooting took place at the LVAC on Rainbow Boulevard near Vegas Drive just after 1:30 p.m. on Friday. When police encountered the suspect, the suspect attempted to run past officers, causing them to shoot the suspect, according to Metro Police.

Police also found the body of a victim inside the gym.

This is a developing story.

