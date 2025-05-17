Watch Now
Employee identified as victim in deadly Las Vegas gym shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Athletic Club (LVAC) has identified the victim who died in the fatal gym shooting on Friday, as LVAC employee Edgar Quinonez.

According to LVAC, he worked there for 15 years.

The shooting took place at the LVAC on Rainbow Boulevard near Vegas Drive just after 1:30 p.m. on Friday. When police encountered the suspect, the suspect attempted to run past officers, causing them to shoot the suspect, according to Metro Police.

Police also found the body of a victim inside the gym.

This is a developing story.

