One person killed, 4 people injured when gunman opens fire inside northwest valley gym

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Investigators with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are working to piece together the details of a dynamic situation that unfolded when a gunman opened fire inside a northwest valley gym on Friday.

At least two people are dead, including the suspect, and multiple others are injured, according to LVMPD Undersheriff Andrew Walsh. A spokesperson for University Medical Center tells Channel 13 the hospital received four patients, one of whom is in critical condition.

As of 2:45 p.m., police assured the community there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Police tell Channel 13 officers were called to the 1700 block of North Rainbow Boulevard (near Vegas Drive) just after 1:30 p.m. on reports of a person armed with a weapon and shooting inside the Las Vegas Athletic Club.

At least one officer was involved in the gunfire while responding to the call, Walsh told reporters, adding that "the suspect in this incident has been shot." Police later clarified that the suspect is dead.

"There have been additional victims who are being treated for injuries that they received, we believe at this time, at the hands of the suspect and the gunfire that took place inside of the facility, and we do have one person deceased inside of the gym," Walsh said.

No officers were injured in this incident, a Las Vegas police spokesperson told Channel 13.

While the investigation is ongoing, Rainbow Boulevard is closed between Vegas Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

Police are expected to provide additional details as their investigation continues. No additional information was immediately released.

A spokesperson for Las Vegas Athletic Club told Channel 13 they were not able to provide information about the victims, but that LVAC is "fully cooperating with law enforcement by providing video footage of the incident to help their investigation."

"We don't have any other details about the situation right now. We are just praying for the safety of everyone impacted," the spokesperson wrote in an email. "Thank you for your understanding and support."



