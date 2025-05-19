Police: Las Vegas Athletic Club gunman's rifle malfunction prevented 'mass casualty event'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police revealed the gunman who opened fire in a northwest valley gym on Friday fired 24 rounds from a semi-automatic rifle and carried multiple magazines of ammunition.

Daniel Ortega, 34, was a member of the Las Vegas Athletic Club where he shot four people, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department revealed on Monday.

WATCH: Asst. Sheriff Jamie Prosser reveals new details in the ongoing investigation. [CONTENT WARNING: This video contains adult language and graphic video clips.]

Chaos unfolded at the LVAC gym on Rainbow Boulevard near Vegas Drive on Friday afternoon when Ortega opened fire, killing one person and injuring three other people.

The person killed in the gunfire has since been identified as Edgar Quinonez, who'd worked for LVAC for 15 years.

Channel 13 reporter Jhovani Carrillo spoke to a coworker who said he believes he owes his life to Quinonez's actions during the shooting:

According to Prosser, the first shots were fired at approximately 1:33 p.m., and police received the first 911 calls reporting an active shooter at 1:34 p.m.

Sometime before police arrived at 1:39 p.m., Prosser says Ortega's rifle malfunctioned, "which saved this from being a mass casualty event."

Three police officers engaged Ortega outside the gym when he approached them while armed. Video shared with Channel 13 showed the moment when police officers opened fire. Ortega did not survive.

Officials identified the three officers involved in the shooting as 29-year-old Kaid Urban, 44-year-old Skeeter Black and 37-year-old Aaron Javier. They've been with LVMPD since 2020, 2015 and 2016, respectively, and were all assigned to the Bolden Area Command's Community Safety Division. Prosser says the investigation revealed Urban fired four rounds and Black and Javier each fired one.

While police are aware of speculation surrounding Ortega's motive for the shooting, Prosser said the investigation to this point has not allowed police to confirm Ortega's intent.

As of Monday, investigators do not believe this is any connection between Ortega and Qunionez, and Prosser dispelled rumors that the two men had argued prior to the shooting. She encouraged anyone with additional information to contact investigators.

Had Ortega survived, Prosser says he would have faced at least 12 charges, including:

