Las Vegas Metro Police identify 3 officers involved in deadly shooting at northwest valley gym

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have identified the three officers involved in Friday's fatal shooting at the Las Vegas Athletic Club off North Rainbow Boulevard and Vegas Drive.



Officer Kaid Urban, 29 years old

Officer Skeeter Black, 44 years old

Officer Aaron Javier, 37 years old

Metro said Urban has been employed by the department since 2020, Black since 2015 and Javier since 2016. All officers are assigned to the Community Safety Division of the Bolden Area Command.

Metro said all three officers are on routine paid administrative leave as authorities continue their investigation.

