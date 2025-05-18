Watch Now
Las Vegas Metro Police identify 3 officers involved in deadly shooting at northwest valley gym

The shooting at a Las Vegas Athletic Club in the northwest valley left two people dead, including the suspect, on May 16
LVAC Shooting Scene (May 16, 2025)
Las Vegas police tape off the scene of a deadly shooting at the Las Vegas Athletic Club off North Rainbow Boulevard. The shooting left two dead, including the suspect. (May 16, 2025)
LVAC Shooting Scene (May 16, 2025)
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have identified the three officers involved in Friday's fatal shooting at the Las Vegas Athletic Club off North Rainbow Boulevard and Vegas Drive.

  • Officer Kaid Urban, 29 years old
  • Officer Skeeter Black, 44 years old
  • Officer Aaron Javier, 37 years old

Metro said Urban has been employed by the department since 2020, Black since 2015 and Javier since 2016. All officers are assigned to the Community Safety Division of the Bolden Area Command.

Metro said all three officers are on routine paid administrative leave as authorities continue their investigation.

One person killed, 4 people injured when gunman opens fire inside northwest valley gym

One person killed, 4 people injured when gunman opens fire inside northwest valley gym

