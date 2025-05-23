Las Vegas honors fallen officers at memorial ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A solemn tribute was held Thursday night at the Police Memorial Park in northwest Las Vegas, honoring law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

The annual ceremony brought together families, fellow officers from across Southern Nevada, and community leaders to remember those who died while serving their communities.

"We are never going to forget them, we are never going to forget their families. They're a part of our family and they will be for the rest of their lives," Sheriff Kevin McMahill said.

As tears, salutes, and silence filled the air, the names of fallen officers were read aloud—a powerful reminder of the sacrifice behind the badge.

"They work every day to keep our neighborhood safe, help people in need and make sure everyone follows the law. Sometimes, they have to do very dangerous jobs, and sadly, some are hurt while doing their best to help others," Ophelia said.

Sheriff McMahill emphasized that the ceremony serves as a reminder to grieving families that they are not alone.

"We know that grief is a life sentence, and I am sorry for that, but so, too, is the deep respect that we feel for all of you and our fallen officers," McMahill said.

Among the names etched in memory were North Las Vegas Police Officer Jason Roscow and Metro Officer Colton Pulsipher.

"North Las Vegas Police Officer Jason Roscow was shot and killed in February. My deepest condolences to his family," McMahill said. "We too lost one of our own. In December Officer Colton Pulsipher was killed while he was going home by a wrong-way driver after he just finished his work. I would be remiss if I didn't include him in my remarks tonight; his family will always be a part of our family."

When asked what the ceremony meant to him personally, McMahill reflected on his connections to the fallen.

"Personally, I've known the last 13 people that are on our wall of honor at Metro personally... But the reality of it is that we live with that truth that any day could be your last day," he said.

In addition to the remembrance ceremonies, the park now includes a new statue dedicated to fallen K-9 officers.

