Man identified in fatal AutoZone shooting after police say 'erratic' suspect took victim's gun

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of last Friday's fatal shooting at an AutoZone on East Charleston Boulevard as 21-year-old David Carcamo.

Police say Carcamo was purchasing items inside the store when 36-year-old Kyle Capucci shot and killed him after taking Carcamo's gun.

According to the police report, Capucci entered the store in his underwear and barefoot, acting erratically. Witnesses told police that Carcamo tried asking Capucci if he was okay.

Investigators say Capucci then lunged at Carcamo, attempting to grab the gun that Carcamo was open-carrying at the time. Capucci got hold of the weapon and shot Carcamo, killing him.

"We are all devastated," said Reina Urriola, Carcamo's aunt.

A growing memorial now stands at the entrance of the AutoZone, marking the site of the tragedy.

"He was the baby of the family and we all loved him very much and we are going to miss him," Urriola said.

Police found Capucci a block from the store with blood on his arms and shirt. During a police interview, investigators say he appeared to be experiencing mental health issues.

"The person who did it had priors and to my belief he shouldn't have been out there," Urriola said.

Carcamo was the youngest of five siblings and had recently taken custody of his 2-year-old daughter. He had picked up a second job at the Rio to support his family.

"She meant the world to him. That's why he wanted to keep the O'Reilly job and get the other job and do as much as he could to be able to give her a good life," Urriola said.

A funeral service will be held for Carcamo this Sunday.



